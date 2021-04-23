Calusa Harbour Senior Living to close health care unit

Essential health care for your loved ones may be harder to come by.

The Calusa Harbour Senior Living Facility is closing its health care unit. This means laying off dozens of workers and leaving those who need around-the-clock care with no choice but to change providers.

This Five Star senior living facility has given The City of Fort Myers 60 days’ notice of its plans to close the health care unit.

Kevin Anderson is the Mayor of Fort Myers. “It was very unexpected and I was a little bit shocked and concerned,” said Anderson. Mayor Anderson didn’t like this news.

The company told WINK News in a statement that it will not close its Calusa Harbour skilled nursing units until it finds a new home for its current residents.

Once that occurs, Calusa Harbour will eliminate 79 jobs.

“I’m hopeful that there’s a demand for those type of jobs in the community where they won’t be unemployed for long,” Anderson said.

Five Star says it will eventually eliminate those 79 jobs as part of a company-wide reorganization.

Five Star also says it will work with those employees who are losing their jobs to find new employment opportunities.

Mayor Anderson says with the number of other similar facilities opening in Southwest Florida, the Calusa Harbour skilled nursing unit will not negatively impact residents or workers for too long.

