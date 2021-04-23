CORONAVIRUS

2021 SWFL Wine & Food Fest held on Saturday

Published: April 23, 2021 1:57 PM EDT

Southwest Florida Children’s Charities will host their 13th annual SWFL Wine & Food Fest on Saturday.

The evening will include a virtual event, auction and dining experiences with the culinary talents of chefs in Southwest Florida, according to the event’s website.

The goal is to raise money for the new Eye Institute at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Guests can join virtually or participate by attending a Chef Vintner dinner at one of the homes of the organzation’s supporters.

To purchase dining experiences, you can visit https://event.gives/wf.

 

 

