Dozens of marijuana plants found in bust at North Fort Myers home

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a male suspect and brought a female suspect into custody Thursday after raiding a home with 30 to 40 marijuana plants in North Fort Myers, where children were also present.

Deputies responded to the home on Henderson Grade near Nalle Road. Once inside, they say they found dozens of pot plants ranging in height from 2.5 feet to 5 feet in length.

“To drive up this afternoon and see it swarming with narcotics and sheriff department vehicles was kind of mind blowing,” Holly Marth said.

A man was taken into custody following the bust. We also saw a woman with several young children at the home while deputies were there. That woman was eventually handcuffed and taken away.

“She could see all of it … momma getting put in handcuffs,” Marth said. “Why would you put your kids through that? You know? And the amount of marijuana they were growing, I don’t know where they got the tip. It wasn’t from me. That’s, from what I understand, that’s a lot of pot.”

We don’t know the name of the person arrested, but neighbors such as Marth are thankful for the bust.

The kids are in her thoughts as the investigation continues.

“If you want to do drugs, if you want to smoke pot, if you want to do bad things that are illegal, knock yourself out … as long as you’re not harming anyone,” Marth said. “But they had a 1-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old. That’s what pisses me off.”

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

