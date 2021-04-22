Unknown suspect accused of suspicious encounter with teenage girl in Golden Gate

Collier County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help to identify a man who investigators say had a suspicious encounter with a teenage girl in Golden Gate Thursday morning.

According to the CCSO Facebook post, around 8:20 a.m., a girl was walking to school along 20th Pl SW toward 50th Terrace SW when a man she didn’t know pulled alongside her in a Ford Mustang.

The man said “Hello,” and the girl responded by saying “Hi.” The man then to ask the girl questions as she walked. The girl did not respond to his questions and continued walking. When he reached a stop sign he sped off.

There were no other vehicles in the area or known witnesses during the encounter.

The man is described as Black, about 38 years old, with a thin beard along his jawline, a goatee and a piercing in his right ear.

He was driving an older model gray Ford Mustang with tinted windows.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information can call the CCSO non-emergency number at 239-252-9300.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

