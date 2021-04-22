CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Cape Coral Police Department responds to a three-car crash on Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral Thursday, April 22, 2021. Credit: WINK News.
CAPE CORAL

Police respond to 3-car crash on Skyline Blvd at Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral

Published: April 22, 2021 11:49 PM EDT
Updated: April 23, 2021 2:56 PM EDT

Cape Coral Police Department responded to a three-car crash on Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral Thursday night.

According tp CCPD, police were at the scene of a crash in the 2200 block of Skyline Boulevard, which is near the intersection with Veterans Memorial Parkway.

A WINK News crew went to the scene and saw vehicle involved in a crash at the intersection with Veterans.

The crash was cleared.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media