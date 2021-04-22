Police respond to 3-car crash on Skyline Blvd at Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department responded to a three-car crash on Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral Thursday night.

According tp CCPD, police were at the scene of a crash in the 2200 block of Skyline Boulevard, which is near the intersection with Veterans Memorial Parkway.

A WINK News crew went to the scene and saw vehicle involved in a crash at the intersection with Veterans.

The crash was cleared.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know