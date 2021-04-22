Pleasant temperatures, drier air sets up for Earth Day

Happy Thursday and Earth Day, Southwest Florida! Our forecast looks much better today for outdoor activities.

Expect a ton of sunshine and drier air this afternoon, which allows highs to peak in the mid-upper 80s.

A stray shower is possible late this afternoon and evening, but it’ll remain isolated to southern Collier County.

Otherwise, our next best chance for rain and storms arrives Sunday locally along a cold front. It will not be a washout!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



