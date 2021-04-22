New eye institute opening at Golisano Children’s Hospital this fall

WINK News has an exclusive first look at a new eye institute opening for children in our area. The building off Summerlin Road and San Carlos Boulevard will double the current exam space offered at Golisano Children’s Hospital. Its long, narrow rooms are also specifically designed for eye exams.

The original pediatric ophthalmologist at Golisano, Dr. Jessica Kovarik, says this building and increase in staff will significantly reduce families’ wait times to book an appointment.

“The wait was many, many months; I think, at one point, it was something like nine months,” Kovarik said. “I think now it’s a little over a month.”

The new building, with a staff of four doctors, is scheduled to open this fall. The Southwest Florida Children’s Charities has committed $3.2 million to build the new eye institute. This weekend, the organization is hosting its annual fundraiser. WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life Magazine are sponsoring the event. Registration is free, and you can click here to see the lots to bid on or donate.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

