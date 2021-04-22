More rain means more mosquitos: What you can do

It’s the time of year when mosquitos arrive in Southwest Florida.

But mosquito control is ready to tackle the pesky problem.

The week’s downpour brought a lot of mosquitos to the area. Soon heavy rains will be an everyday occurrence.

“Anytime after we get this rain and you have those areas where there’s water just sitting and it’s collecting that mosquito larvae it’s important for us to get out there because we want to get those mosquitoes before they become adults,” said Jamie Fowler, public information specialist for Lee County Mosquito Control.

Fowler said now is the time to take action against the tiny blood-thirsty insects.

On Thursday, mosquito control sprayed in five different areas.

“It’s pretty much all over Lee County considering we just got that rain,” Fowler said. “So, as we move into that rainy season, it’s going to be all over Lee County. But that’s why we have inspectors all over the county and in different sections of the county.”

And mosquito control would like the public to help them out too.

“Tip, toss and cover — that’s like the easiest one to remember,” Fowler said. “If you got water sitting, tip it, toss it or if you need it, cover it.”

MORE:

If you spot a large number of mosquitos, you can either call or visit the Lee County Mosquito Control website and submit a service request.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Melissa Montoya

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know