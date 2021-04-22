DeSoto County deputies investigate fatal shooting

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot late Wednesday in south Arcadia.

Deputies responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to the area of SW Hendry Street near SW Seaboard Avenue and found Torence Simpson, 47, with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, submit an anonymous tip through www.desotosheriff.com or www.tipsubmit.com, or call Detective Buck at 863-491-6725.

Writer: WINK News

