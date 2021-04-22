Latest vaccine schedules and resources

Below are the latest schedules and information for public COVID-19 vaccinations in Southwest Florida.

En español: Últimos programas y recursos sobre vacunas, haga clic aquí.

To see the FDOH’s report on who has been vaccinated in the state, click here (PDF download). The report is updated daily.

Florida Department of Health has a vaccine locator to confirm vaccine locations and contact information in the state.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get the WINK News app for alerts on the latest vaccine news

ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida includes all persons 18 years of age and older.

Teens that are 16 or 17 years of age are also eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine, and they must have a completed consent form.

RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT

State Surgeon General Dr. Scott A. Rivkees issued an advisory stating that before administering the first dose of the vaccine, every vaccine provider in the state should make sure the recipient is either a ‘resident’ of Florida or an individual who is in Florida to provide health care services that require direct contact with patients.

To see the requirements, click the following link: Residency requirement checklist (PDF)

STATE VACCINE PRE-REGISTRATION WEBSITE

Those eligible for the vaccine in the state can visit myvaccine.fl.gov to get pre-registered or schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, to be administered by the Florida Department of Health.

Schedule Appointment: You can now also schedule an appointment using the MyVaccine system.

Preregistration: On the site, you can select your county and submit your contact information. Once appointments are available, you will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.

Callbacks are made in the order individuals register. Entering your information multiple times is not necessary and will not increase your chances of getting an appointment.

You can only sign up for one appointment at a time. For example, if you signed up for vaccines in both Charlotte and Lee counties, it will only select the last county you registered in and the first county will be deleted.

Florida Preregistration System Toll-Free Numbers in Southwest Florida:

Charlotte: 866-200-9160 or (TTY) 833-990-3549

Collier: 866-201-4885 or (TTY) 833-990-3490

DeSoto: 866-201-7013 or (TTY) 833-476-1026

Glades: 866-201-6695 or (TTY) 833-476-1524

Hendry: 866-201-6745 or (TTY) 833-990-3548

Lee: 866-200-3468 or (TTY) 855-665-6608

More: For all other counties, click here

PUBLIX

Publix is offering COVID 19 vaccination appointments at all 730 of its in-store Florida pharmacies. Publix offers the Moderna and has discontinued the use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines.

You must reserve your spot online and not in person or by phone. For more information on those times and to reserve a slot, click here.

The online reservation system will open at 7 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesdays and Fridays for Florida appointments as follows, as long as Publix continues to receive vaccine doses and barring unforeseen circumstances. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity:

Vaccine provided Scheduling opportunity Appointment days Johnson & Johnson Wednesday Saturday – Sunday Moderna Friday Monday – Friday

The company said they are “discouraging individuals from going to the signup page prior to the 7 a.m. start time as it has no bearing on the ability to book an appointment.”

Waiting & Booking Pages: Customers will now clearly be able to see the difference between the waiting and booking pages.

The digital reservation system is designed to ensure consistent site stability in the face of tremendous demand, according to Publix. They added, “This necessitates that only a limited number of website visitors enter the system at any one time. As our scheduling events start, our webpage transitions and several thousand customers are presented with the “booking” page displaying the “Book An Appointment” button, while the remaining hundreds of thousands of customers stay on a waiting page. Some customers have been confused by this experience.”

Customers will now have a very clear visual at the top of their screen indicating they are waiting. The page will continue to refresh automatically every minute. If room in the digital reservation system becomes available, the webpage will transition to the booking page, and customers will be directed to click a button to book an appointment.

System Closure: In recent events, Publix has had hundreds of thousands more visitors on the site than there are appointments available. As a result, hundreds of thousands of individuals, many of whom arrive right at the start time, have been unable to secure an appointment.

Many customers will be informed once the reservation system is closed. As opposed to waiting without the ability to book an appointment, those who receive this notification can carry on with their morning activities. “There is more demand for the vaccine than available supply, and we understand that’s frustrating,” Publix said in a statement. “There will be more scheduling opportunities and we encourage those who don’t get an appointment to check back for the next opportunity.

During the Publix Pharmacy booking process, you may be asked for Medicare information if you are on Medicare. The shot is still given at no cost to you whether or not you choose to provide that information.

For those who receive vaccines from Publix, your second appointment will be 28 days after your first dose at the same time and location as your first appointment. You will receive a notification about one week prior to your second appointment.

If you need to receive your second dose at a different location than the first, you will need to wait until the digital reservation system is open again to schedule another appointment. If you do so, there is no need to cancel your original second dose appointment.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

OTHER RETAIL PHARMACIES

Appointments are required at all retail pharmacies.

Eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine includes all persons 18 years of age and older.

Teens that are 16 or 17 years of age are also eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies

If the website shows there are no appointments available at a location, it means all appointments are booked.

Membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam’s Club.

To check for an appointment time visit: walmart.com or samsclub.com

Winn-Dixie pharmacies

Administering the vaccine by appointment only, and only one appointment can be booked at a time. While booking, there is a chat bubble that comes up, and people can ask questions through that, or they can call the Winn-Dixie customer support number: 1-866-946-6349.

To check for an appointment time visit: winndixie.com.

CVS pharmacies

Each store can administer up to 100 doses per day. To check for an appointment time visit: cvs.com.

Walgreens pharmacies

You will be required to create and sign into a Walgreens online account to book your vaccine appointment. To check for an appointment time visit: walgreens.com.

VETERANS

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is working with the CDC and other federal partners to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans and VA health care personnel.

For the latest information and answers specifically for veterans visit www.va.gov.

Homebound Veterans and COVID-19

Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management to coordinate with the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs to identify veterans of World War II and the Korean War who are unable to travel to receive a vaccine.

Follow THIS LINK to enter your contact information or call (850) 487-1533, extension 9 for details.

Homebound Seniors

All homebound seniors can email [email protected] to request an at-home vaccination service.

LEE COUNTY

To make an appointment (FDOH-Lee):

You can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments directly through myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 833-540-2032. After pre-registering through myvaccine.fl.gov, visit “check my status” to see available time slots and schedule your appointment directly.

You may also schedule second-dose appointments within the correct time frame for the vaccine manufacturer.

The COVID-19 vaccination site has relocated from the airport to the former Sears location at the Edison Mall, 4003 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers.

If you received your first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the RSW site between March 18 and 30 and do not already have a second dose appointment at the new indoor location, you can now schedule this appointment. Visit myvaccine.fl.gov to self-schedule or call 833-540-2032 for assistance.

If you are pre-registered, and missed a phone call from an unknown number:

Email [email protected]

Put in the email subject line: “Missed call”

Provide in the body of the email:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Phone number you used to preregister

Seniors who had previously preregistered but since have received their vaccination elsewhere are asked to remove themselves from the preregistration list by sending an email to [email protected] and putting “Cancel reservation” in the subject line. In the body of the email, include name and date of birth.

When those with appointments arrive at the site, a Florida Driver License or Florida Identification Card will be required, or two additional documents. Visit www.leegov.com/vaccine for examples of acceptable documents.

Florida residency documentation does not apply to first doses for health care providers. It also does not apply to individuals receiving their second dose.

PREPARE FOR VACCINE: Those with reservations can expedite the process by coming prepared: visit www.leegov.com/vaccine to read the Moderna vaccination information and to print and complete the consent form.

SECOND DOSE

If you received your first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the RSW site between March 18 and 30 and do not already have a second dose appointment at the new indoor location, you can now schedule this appointment. Visit myvaccine.fl.gov to self-schedule or call 833-540-2032 to for assistance.

If you received your first dose between Jan. 21 and March 17

Individuals who receive their first dose will leave the site with a scheduled second appointment noted on their vaccination card.

If you received your first dose between March 18 and March 30

You will receive a call to schedule your second dose appointment at the new indoor location the week prior to your due date.

If you received your first dose on or after March 31

Individuals who receive their first dose will leave the site with a scheduled second appointment noted on their vaccination card.

Please arrive at your second dose appointment on time. Remember to bring the following:

Your CDC appointment card (received after your first dose)

A valid Florida driver’s license or valid Florida identification card.

Proof of residency. Click here for a list of accepted proof of residency.

Water, snacks, and any medication you need. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes appropriate for the weather conditions.

People with second-dose appointments will need to bring two items to their appointments:

A government-issued ID.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card received when the first shot was administered. (If you have lost your card, staff on-site can look up the information.)

LEE HEALTH

Starting April 19, anyone 18 and over can sign up online to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Lee Health by visiting https://leehealth.vaccine.mychart.com/. You do not need to be a Lee Health patient to get the vaccine. All vaccines will be administered at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

After signing up, you will be notified when the vaccine is available to you and given a choice of time slots of available appointments. If Lee Health has multiple brands of COVID-19 vaccines in stock, you will be able to select which vaccine you receive. Currently, Lee Health is offering the Moderna vaccine.

All self-scheduling appointments must be made online, and you are asked not to call the hospitals or physician offices to inquire about vaccine appointments.

Per Florida guidelines, vaccine appointments are available for Florida residents only. A mask is required to enter any Lee Health facility.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: As COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office advises to be aware of emerging fraud schemes, such as:

Calls asking to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.

Calls asking to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access.

Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online or from unsolicited/unknown sources.

Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.

Requests from someone unknown to an individual asking for a social security number, bank account information or credit card information.

Lee County residents who believe they have been the victim of COVID-19 fraud can report it to:

Lee County Sheriff’s Office fraud line – 258-3292

HHS-OIG Hotline: 1-800-HHS-TIPS or log on to tips.hhs.gov

FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI

CMS/Medicare Hotline: 1-800-MEDICARE

You will never be asked to give out credit card information or a Social Security number to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. If someone asks, hang up and report it.

More information on the county’s vaccine rollout can be found at leegov.com/vaccine. People can visit Lee County Government Facebook and other social media channels (www.leegov.com/socialmedia) or monitor Florida DOH’s Twitter @flhealthlee.

LINK: Lee County Government newsletter for vaccine updates

The United Way 211 line is activated for questions related to the vaccine and its rollout in Lee County. Call 239-433-3900 or dial 211.

You can also sign up for the Lee County Government vaccine information newsletter here.

SANIBEL

FISH of SanCap has secured an additional opportunity for islanders to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The site will be located at the Sanibel Community House located at 2173 Periwinkle Way and is scheduled for April 9 by appointment only. Approximately 300 doses will be available and FISH is uncertain as to which manufacturer will be supplied. Should a second dose be required, those will be administered on April 30.

Appointments will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Please contact the FISH office at (239) 472-4775 to be placed on the list. To learn more about FISH of SanCap, visit their website.

FORT MYERS BEACH

The Pfizer vaccine will be given out on Thursday, April 15, at the Church of the Ascension Parish Hall located at 6025 Estero Boulevard from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Second shots will be given Thursday, May 6, at the same place and time.

To get on the list, leave a voice or text message with Mayor Ray Murphy at (239) 308-5801 or (239) 777-4855.

HARLEM HEIGHTS

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County will be providing 200 Pfizer shots at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Harlem Heights on Saturday, April 24.

Address: 7240 Concourse Drive, Fort Myers

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These appointments are available by calling 239-437-8122.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

To make an appointment: The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County launched a call center for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Appointments may be made when they are available by calling 866-200-9160 (or 833-990-3549 for TTY users). You may call ahead to leave your information for a callback to schedule an appointment.

Appointments are based on vaccine availability. New appointment openings will be announced in advance.

Complete your consent form ahead of time for a faster process when you arrive for your shot.

Appointments for second doses will be provided when first doses are received.

The drive-thru clinic is located at the Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte. Again, appointments are required.

There is no fee for the vaccine. Identification and proof of residency are required. If you are a health care worker, bring identification and a copy of your ID badge or a current paystub.

CLINIC FOR AGES 16 & UP: A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 16 and up will be held Saturday, April 24. Minors must have a legal guardian present. Bring a completed consent form: A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 16 and up will be held. Minors must have a legal guardian present. Bring a completed consent form: https://tinyurl.com/dohform

The clinic will be located at Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood. Second Shots will be at the same location on May 22.

The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center located at 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda will be accepting walk-ups for the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine until 2:45 p.m on Monday, Apr. 10.

SECOND DOSE

For all individuals who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through FDOH-Charlotte, your second dose will be scheduled when you receive your first. The date will be on the back of your COVID-19 Vaccination Card. You may arrive anytime between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on that date to receive your second dose. The location is Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, FL.

NOTE: The location for second doses may change, so check this website on your appointment day to confirm.

For your second dose appointment, bring your ID and COVID-19 Vaccination Card.

There is no need to contact DOH-Charlotte, 211 or Charlotte County regarding second dose vaccine appointments. No additional information will be available to the phone operators. The County asks you do not make a secondary appointment through the COAD FL site, unless directed to do so.

Sign up for Charlotte County Vaccine updates from the county: Simply text CharCoCares to 888-777 on your smartphone to opt-in. The service is free; message and data rates may apply.

In addition to CharCoCares text messaging, residents and visitors can find COVID-19 testing and vaccine updates on our social media channels and online at tinyurl.com/VaccineFAQ and tinyurl.com/CharlotteVaccine.

COLLIER COUNTY

UPCOMING VACCINE DATES:

Appointments will open on Wednesday for Moderna shots next week in Collier County.

Those interested can sign up here beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

The appointments are from Monday, April 26 to Thursday, April 29 at the North Collier Regional Park Exhibit Hall by appointment only.

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for people age 18 and older.

Moderna shots through the Florida Department of Health in Collier County have already been scheduled this week from Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 23 at the North Collier Regional Park Exhibit Hall by appointment only.

The North Collier Regional Park Exhibit Hall is at 15000 Livingston Road in Naples.

If you have questions regarding the vaccine or COVID-19 in general, please call 239-252-6220 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Do not leave multiple messages and be aware that it may take up to 72 hours for a return call.

Follow this link to sign up for an appointment.

Due to the upcoming rainy season, along with the heat and humidity, DOH-Collier will move to a walk-thru site at North Collier Regional Park Exhibit Hall beginning April 5, for most vaccinations.

MARCO ISLAND: The City of Marco Island has made city-distributed vaccines available to city residents only.

The City of Marco Island will conclude its vaccination clinics by the end of May 2021.

The month of May is dedicated to providing second-dose Moderna shots.

Any Marco Island resident over the age of 18 seeking a vaccine this month can register at http://vaccine.cityofmarcoisland.com.

The registration page will remain open for full-time and seasonal residents, and appointments will be assigned based on zip code and age with the oldest being first.

How City of Marco Island residents can register for a COVID-19 vaccine:

Full-time and seasonal residents of Marco Island who are 65 and older can register at any time at http://vaccine.cityofmarcoisland.com. This link will also

be shared on the City website and City social media. The link will remain open as this is not a first-come, first-served system. Once the online form is completed, residents will receive an email confirming that they are registered for a COVID-19 vaccine on Marco Island and on the waiting list. This is not a guarantee of a vaccination appointment. Registrants will then be prioritized for vaccination appointments when allocations are received based on Marco Island zip code and age, and will receive an email with the appointment time, date, and location. Those who do not receive an appointment slot each week will remain on the registration list for future vaccine events with no further action required. The number of vaccine appointments will vary from week to week based on the allocation the City receives from Collier County EMS. The City anticipates several

thousand residents registering in this system, and the City will typically be allocated only a few hundred vaccines each week. Therefore, we encourage residents to continue to seek other vaccine appointment opportunities in addition to the Marco

Island registration.

Vaccination clinics will be held at Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. Vaccines are provided to Marco Island residents by the city in partnership with the DOH and EMS-Collier. Vaccine appointments are prioritized by age (oldest first).

This is a walk-up site and masks must be worn at all times. Vaccines are for Florida residents 65 years of age and older, and frontline health care workers. You must bring proof of Florida residency and have your ticket to receive the vaccine.

NCH will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine out of the NCH Marco Island Urgent Care on April 29 (first dose) and May 20 (2nd dose) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 262 appointments for the Pfizer vaccine.

This event is geared toward Marco Island businesses and their employees. NCH’s goal is to help support local businesses so that they can remain open safely. Please share this link with employees who are interested in receiving the vaccine. The information needed is contained within.

CITY OF NAPLES:

For more information on the process is below. The reservation line is (239) 260-3087.

“To mitigate the effects of the high volume of people seeking to register, the City will provide a phone call to message service that will accommodate 100 concurrent callers at a time. The 101st caller will receive a busy signal and should try to call back. It is important that calls be made within the time period that the reservation system is active. Due to the limited amount of vaccines the City will receive, only the first 500 callers will be placed on a waitlist. Persons in this group will be notified by a City employee once vaccinations are available, and then an appointment will be made. Please be patient.

“Once the caller is in the messaging system, the callers will be asked to only leave their name plus their spouse’s name (if needed) as it appears on their government-issued identification and a call back number! No additional message or information should be left. This will reduce the time callers are in the queue, allowing more callers to connect before receiving the busy signal. PLEASE CLEARLY LEAVE ONLY YOUR NAME(S) AND CALL BACK NUMBER!

“A City of Naples staff member will call each person back in the order that their call was received. Please be aware that City staff will never ask for personal information, financial insurance information or social security numbers on the phone. Only information needed for the administration of the vaccine will occur, such as date of birth for eligibility, consent form and email address.”

NOTE: To stay up-to-date with the City vaccination events and COVID-19 information, please, visit the Naples information page.

To be first notified when the phone lines will reopen for the waitlist, you can “Subscribe” to constant contact. Visit the City’s website and click on Subscribe at the bottom right. Click the COVID-19 option as well as the emergency notifications and enter your email.

Eligibility requirements: Adults 18 years and older with proof of residency.

FDOH-COLLIER: FDOH-Collier is distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel with direct patient contact and people 65 and older.

No referral needed and there is no cost. Clients will be asked to complete a registration form prior to receiving the vaccine.

The DOH-Collier call center will remain open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at (239) 252-6220.

DOH-Collier will allow people eligible for the vaccine to join a waitlist. You can find the waitlist button by visiting the Eventbrite registration page. When you click register, you will see a list of sold-out dates in addition to a red button that says Join Waitlist.

To get on Collier County’s waitlist, go to this link, click the date you want to join the waitlist for, click “Register” and then click “Join Waitlist” at the bottom. The FDOH told us the waitlist is only for the date and time you sign up for, not for any future openings. You’ll receive an email if there’s a cancellation and it’s your turn to secure an appointment, but keep in mind you’ll only have 12 hours to see that email and respond.

GETTING YOUR SHOT: This is a drive-thru service and they ask you to arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment time.

If you are unable to make an appointment, you can join a waitlist. (Instructions below.)

Health care personnel with direct patient contact will be asked to provide ID indicating they are health care staff.

Face masks must be worn while waiting in vehicles.

As for the second dose of the vaccine, Collier County says to expect an email 21 days after your first dose to make an appointment for your second.

Q & A for Department of Health – Collier County ONLY:

Events are “Sold Out”. Can I get on a waitlist?

You can sign up for the waitlist on Eventbrite. Note: Waitlists are only valid for the specific day of that clinic.

What is the website I should monitor? CollierCountyCOVIDVaccines.Eventbrite.com and collier.floridahealth.gov.

Events say “Sold Out”. Are you charging for the vaccine? There is no charge for the vaccine. The current appointment system is an event ticketing system and therefore when all appointments are booked, it says sold out.

How will I be notified if it is my turn on the waitlist? When someone cancels their appointment, you will receive an email if it is your turn to schedule an appointment. Follow the instructions in the email. You will have 12 hours to secure your appointment.

Do waitlists carry over to other days/times? No. A waitlist is only for a specific day/time. There is not a universal waitlist.

How do I make an appt. for the vaccine? Appts. are made via Eventbrite.

Can I show up without an appointment? No. Do not show up to a vaccine clinic without an appointment. You will not receive the vaccine.

If I am on a waitlist, should I come to the vaccine clinic? No. Do not show up without an appointment. You will not receive a vaccine.

VACCINE INFORMATION (DOH -COLLIER)

I don’t live in Collier County, can I still receive a vaccine? Why are non-Collier residents allowed to receive a vaccine? Effective immediately, Florida is requiring proof of residency in order to receive a vaccine in any county. Check the Residency requirement checklist for more information.

If you got your first shot before the residency requirement change, you can still get your second dose without proving residency. Health care providers are exempt from the requirement. The requirement only applies to your first dose.

When will the next vaccine clinics be available? As soon as new dates are available, they are sent to local media and posted at collier.floridahealth.gov. We do not have a timeline.

What vaccine are you providing? The Moderna vaccine.

SECOND DOSE QUESTIONS (DOH-COLLIER)

I received a Moderna vaccine. Can I receive a Pfizer vaccine for my second dose (or vice versa)? No. You cannot mix pharmaceuticals.

I received my 1st dose. How will I get my second dose? If you received your first dose through DOH-Collier, you will receive an email approximately one week prior to the 28-day mark to schedule your appointment. Note: You MUST wait at least 28 days to receive your second dose.

How will I schedule my appointment for the second dose? Instructions will be in the reminder email.

Will you guarantee that I receive my second dose? We will have designated days/times for those who need their second dose. You must make your own appointment.

OTHER INFORMATION (DOH-COLLIER)

Why is DOH scaling back on testing? We have limited staff and must continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 testing, and daily services at the health department.

What do I bring to an appointment? You MUST bring your ticket (print out!) and you MUST bring your ID. The state now also requires proof of residency, so if you do not have a Florida-issued driver’s license or ID card with your Florida address, you’ll need to bring another document that proves you live in Florida, even if part-time. You can see the Residency requirement checklist (PDF) for accepted documents. Also, bring a blue or black pen to your appointment to complete the registration form. If you are health care personnel with direct patient contact, you must bring an ID indicating so.

I have 2 tickets, one for me and one for my spouse. Both tickets say my name. What should I do? Write the other person’s name on a ticket and bring both IDs with you at the time of your appointment.

I have an appointment and I don’t need/want it. What do I do? Log in to Eventbrite and cancel your ticket.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 3901 Davis Blvd., Naples, will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination event on May 1 from 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m. for anyone 18 and over.

You will need to go to the church’s website to register for the event. Complete the COVID-19 screening and consent form found on the website and bring it with you, along with a photo ID and your insurance cards. Plan on arriving no earlier than 15 minutes prior to the appointment time.

HENDRY AND GLADES COUNTIES

The Health Departments in Hendry & Glades Counties will be providing WALK-IN COVID-19 vaccinations on the following dates:

Clewiston Health Department, 1100 S. Olympia, Clewiston

Saturday, April 24th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

LaBelle Health Department, 1140 Pratt Blvd, LaBelle

Saturday, April 24th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Glades County Regional Training Center, 1030 Industrial Dr, Moore Haven

Sunday, April 25th from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

When appointments are necessary, call one of these numbers based on your location:

LaBelle (863) 674-4041, press 00

Clewiston (863) 983-1408, press 00

Moore Haven (863) 946-0707, press 00

COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Florida residents.

Click here for the consent form (available in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole) that must be filled out and brought to the Health Department to check-in for the appointment.

DESOTO COUNTY

Beginning April 27, appointments will no longer be required at the Turner Agri-Civic Center vaccination site in Arcadia.

For those interested in receiving a COVID19 vaccine, health officials will be administering 1st-dose vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis, starting April 27 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Address: 2250 NE Roan Street, Arcadia

Second-dose appointments will be offered on Thursdays.

Those interested in getting vaccinated are asked to print out and complete the Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form and take it to your appointment.

If an appointment is preferred, residents can still register using the state’s vaccine registration portal by visiting, https://myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7013. Appointments will be scheduled between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m.

On the day of the appointment, individuals will need the following items:

· The Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form (below).

· A valid ID as well as proof of residency. See below for a full list of acceptable documentation. NOTE: Vaccine eligibility is determined at the state level by the Governor’s requirements.

Download Consent Forms:

To print the form in English, Click HERE

To print the form in Spanish, Click HERE

A fully-staffed vaccine call center is up and running in our County’s Emergency Operations Center. If you have a question, the local number to call is 863-491-5335. Call Center staff can assist from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, the call center has been experiencing a very high call volume, so patience is appreciated.

LINK: DeSoto County vaccine resource page

DeSoto Memorial Hospital’s vaccine hotline, which can be reached at (863) 491-4369, will reopen on Friday, March 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The hospital will be taking names to vaccinate the new age groups within the newly allotted dates: ages 18 and older beginning April 5.

SARASOTA COUNTY/NORTH PORT

DOH-Sarasota is now offering walk-up, no-appointment-needed, first-dose clinics at Sarasota Square Mall Monday through Saturday. Individuals arriving at these clinics with scheduled appointments will not have to wait in the walk-up line.

Individuals receiving their first dose during the DOH-Sarasota walk-up clinics will be provided a second-dose appointment date and will not receive a second dose notification. These individuals should pay close attention to the information packet received at the vaccination clinic and continue to monitor the DOH-Sarasota and county websites, and county social media. Individuals should plan to return to the same location 28 days later for their second dose and must bring their vaccination card.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know