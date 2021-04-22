Cape Coral backyard investigation wraps up; still no answers

Cape Coral and Lee County investigators remained at a home Thursday morning in the Cape, but what they were looking at has not been confirmed. The scene cleared just after noon.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno spoke Thursday morning from the scene, along with Cape Coral Interim Police Chief Anthony Sizemore.

The home is at Country Club Boulevard and SE 7th Place.

Investigators were at the home since Wednesday morning. They were seen digging in the backyard, and while the homeowner told WINK News she believes someone confessed to a murder and they’re looking for a long-buried body, authorities have not confirmed any information except to say that it is not connected to the Lauren Dumolo case.

Marceno did say they received an anonymous tip a few days ago, which prompted the investigation. He said the crime is an older one, but they’re still working to find out how far back it goes.

“There is something going on in the fact that we are investigating an older case,” Sizemore said. “However, there is no immediate threat or worry for the people who want to go about their lives to live, work, play, walk your dog, take your kids to school; there is no danger as far as that’s concerned.”

The chief and the sheriff said they’re still working to figure out what happened and if there was indeed a crime. The medical examiner arrived at the scene Thursday morning.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Jackie Winchester

