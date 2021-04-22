1 in custody, 1 on the run after car chase in Golden Gate

Collier County Sheriff’s Office has one suspect in custody and another on the run after they led a deputy on a chase in Golden Gate after an attempted traffic stop Thursday evening.

According to CCSO, around 6:50 p.m., a driver in a car ran a stop sign, and a deputy tried to pull over the driver with a passenger in the car, but they drove away from the deputy, leading the deputy on a brief chase.

Then, the driver trying to escape the deputy lost control of the vehicle and crash into a fence at the intersection with 52nd St SW and 28th Pl SW.

Deputies were able to take the passenger into custody, who was not hurt but was still transported to the hospital as precaution.

The driver ran away from the crash scene, and investigators are actively searching for the driver.

This is a developing story.

Writer: WINK News

