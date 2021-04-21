Vaccine appointments available in Harlem Heights community

Two hundred doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available in the Harlem Heights Community, provided by the Florida Department of Health in Lee County.

The appointments will be at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church at 7240 Concourse Drive on Saturday, April 24 between 9 a.m and 1 p.m.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the shot, according to a flyer.

In order to get a shot, an appointment should be made by calling 239-437-8122.

Writer: WINK News

