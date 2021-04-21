Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; April 21

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Jeremy Hartzell (DOB 10/3/96) – Wanted in Collier County for violation of state probation for the possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

This guy has 15 previous arrests in Collier County for crimes that include multiple drug charges, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction, fraud/impersonation, grand theft, battery and three or more counts of driving with a suspended/revoked license. In addition to his local jail time, he’s also spent about a year in state lockup for grand theft.

He is 5’7”, 155 pounds, and was last known to be living/hanging out in the East Naples area, where he has been known to make a living working in pool construction and as a restaurant laborer. He’s only been on the run for just over a month now, and detectives think he’s probably still in the area. He could be using the alias of Jeremy Williamson to avoid arrest.

Aamier Williams (DOB 8/26/99) – Wanted in Lee County for a felony bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of lewd or lascivious battery.

He is accused of raping a young teenager multiple times, then leaving her on a tennis court of a local apartment complex. He was recently arrested for the crime and spent four days in the Lee County Jail, after being released under the condition that he’d show back up in court to tell his side of the story. However, when his name came up on the docket, Williams was a no show, which triggered a new warrant for his arrest last week.

As an adult, he’s been booked for battery, theft and sexual assault, and as a minor, he was jailed for burglary and grand theft at the age of 17.

He is 5’11”, 150 pounds, and was last known to be living in Southwest Cape Coral. He is known to his friends as “Apple” and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

David Thompson (DOB 2/26/82) – Wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for seven different warrants on charges that include grand theft and repeatedly driving with a suspended or revoked license.

To date, he’s been booked 21 times in the Lee County Jail on a long list of charges that include theft, resisting, fraud, burglary, drugs, DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, illegal use of credit cards and contempt. He’s also spent time in jail in Sarasota County.

One of his current warrants stems from a trip to the store, where he loaded up a cart full of items ranging from power tools to an orange Fanta soda. Luck wasn’t on his side, as there just happened to be a deputy in the immediate area who stopped Thompson in his tracks. He spent six weeks in jail for that incident, and was released on probation in late December. Last month, he violated and now has new warrants for his arrest.

He is 5’11”, 150 pounds with lots of tattoos, including prison bars with the phrase “Only God can judge me” on his right arm, “pain is love” on his left arm and “hard life” on his right ankle. He was last known to be living in downtown Cape Coral and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

CAPTURED

Darrell Williams – was wanted in Lee County for violation of probation on charges of petit theft (third conviction).

Hector Rosario – was wanted in Lee County for violation of probation following an arrest for burglary and theft (third conviction).

Julian Del Rio – was wanted in Lee County on two warrants for violation of probation on burglary charges.

Ashley Caraway – was wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for grand theft.

Bobby Norton – was wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for grand theft and fraud.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Writer: WINK News

