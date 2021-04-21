Man charged in death of Fort Myers police officer plans to use insanity defense

The man charged with shooting and killing a Fort Myers police officer three years ago plans to use the insanity defense.

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller was killed outside a gas station in 2018.

The lawyer for suspect Wisner Desmaret filed a motion to continue on Tuesday and said extra time is needed for a series of depositions planned for next month.

The attorneys said both sides have agreed upon a mutually acceptable juror questionnaire.

Desmaret faces the death penalty if he’s found guilty.

The next hearing in the case is set for June 29.

Writer: WINK News

