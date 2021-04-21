Cape Coral police, FGCU forensic students investigate backyard

Cape Coral Police Department responded to a home off Country Club Boulevard in Cape Coral Wednesday. The homeowner says it’s likely related to a murder investigation that pre-dates when she moved into the home.

Police developed a scene near homes on SE 7th Pl.

FGCU justice studies students were also at the scene assisting a CCPD forensics team. We noticed the crew sifting through dirt, and we know the students are part of a team led by Associate Professor Heather Walsh-Haney, who specializes in finding and preserving skeletal remains.

Walsh-Haney is known for bringing her students to active investigations to give them field experiences.

When Fred Welch returned home Wednesday, he saw yellow tape and FGCU forensics students sifting through his neighbor’s backyard. It’s something he has become accustomed to.

“It’s been over a week since the last time I seen them,” Welch said. “Now, they are here doing what they are doing today.”

The homeowner, who did not want to speak on camera or be named, told us these teams have been to her property many times over the last couple of months. She told us CCPD is investigating a murder that someone confessed to, and whoever that suspect is said they buried the victim in her backyard. She has lived at the property for five years and said the murder happened before she moved into her home.

“I hope to God that people don’t do these kinds of things you know, bury their loved ones in the backyard or whatever. That’s crazy,” Welch said. “I wouldn’t do that to any person.”

We reached out to Cape Coral Police Department for confirmation but have not yet received a response.

We saw FGCU students leave with brown paper bags, but we have not learned anything about the possible evidence they gathered.

The scene is close to the park where missing-endangered woman Lauren Dumolo went missing in summer 2020, but police say this investigation is unrelated to her disappearance.

There is no further information about the investigation at the home at this time.

“I hope they find out what’s wrong, and they’re gonna fix it,” Welch said.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Gail Levy

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

