Rain and storms expected across Southwest Florida Wednesday

Get ready for more rain and storms today! After lunchtime, rain and storms will shift inland toward Lake Okeechobee and toward southern Collier County.

Most of the rain wraps up by 4 p.m. as we mix in the sunshine with our dense cloud cover. Highs will warm into the mid-80s.

This evening and overnight, slightly cooler and drier air moves in as the front pulls away from Southwest Florida.

Lows will dip into the low 60s Thursday morning with even a few isolated spots into the upper 50s.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know