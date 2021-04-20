Waste Pro hosting trash drop-off events for Cape Coral residents

After what has been weeks of garbage piling up at neighbors’ homes, there is a working solution for those who have been fed up with their trash service.

Community members in Cape Coral, for the first time Tuesday, had the opportunity to collect their garbage and dispose of it with Waste Pro.

While some are excited by the idea, others say this is too much considering they pay for trash pickup.

“We’re moving our yard waste because they haven’t picked it up in a couple weeks,” Michelle Morrell said.

“We’ve been holding a lot of trash, and this was an opportunity to bring it out,” Sherry Rich Ducille said.

The City of Cape Coral and Waste Pro hosted a garbage drop-off event to help people get rid of their trash and help Waste Pro catch up with collection.

For weeks, taxpayers have complained Waste Pro is leaving trash rot at the curb.

Brent Avera told us driving his garbage to Waste Pro is better than leaving it in front of his home.

“I have a bunch of stuff that I’ve been trying to get picked up, and I haven’t been able to get it picked up, so this is the option,” Avera said.

Waste Pro blames a driver shortage for pickup delays, something the company says it has experienced nationwide.

Some people have sympathy for the company, but most do not. They’re tired of seeing bags of trash and furniture outside their homes.

Waste Pro said trash events are among options for neighbors to dispose of their garbage.

Avera hopes it doesn’t become a permanent solution.

“Hopefully, I don’t have to do it again,” Avera said. “I want them to get their act together and start picking stuff up … way they’re supposed to.”

Waste Pro’s division manager said the company has its subcontractors pick up trash in Cape Coral as well, and that is starting to make a difference. Waste Pro says it’s received fewer complaint calls because of this.

People in Cape Coral can drop off their trash with Waste Pro Tuesday through Saturday until further notice.

For more information about trash drop-off events, visit the City of Cape Coral website.

MORE: Cape Coral – Temporary Trash and Yard Waste Drop-Off Locations

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know