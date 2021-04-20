Strong-to-severe storms possible again Tuesday across SW Florida

Pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning are already making their way inland across Southwest Florida.

Expect rain and storms to grow and expand as we approach the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Our best opportunity to see strong-to-severe storms is now through 4 p.m. After that, the atmosphere will stabilize and lower our storm potential.

Right now, the Storm Predication Center has most of our region under another marginal risk (1/5) today. This indicates a few isolated storms can become strong-to-severe.

Our primary impacts are the same as yesterday: strong, gusty wind, small hail, and persistent lightning. The flooding and tornado risk is low.

Another round of rain is expected tomorrow as a front remains over Southwest Florida. However, as we become more stable, the threat for storms does lower substantially.

From now through Wednesday evening, an additional 0.5″ – 1.5″ is expected with locally higher amounts. Stay dry!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



