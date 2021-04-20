Runaway sailboat hits Gilcrist Bridge in Charlotte County, none injured

Punta Gorda Police Department responded to a sailboat that broke free of its mooring and hit the Gilcrist Bridge over Peace River Tuesday.

According to Punta Gorda PD, there was no one on the boat, and there were no injuries to anyone on the bridge due to the boat hitting it.

The boat was moved and is no longer near the bridge.

Damage to the bridge was minor, but the police department said inspectors were sent to ensure bridge safety.

There is no further information at this time.

Writer: WINK News

