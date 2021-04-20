Police identify Fort Myers hit-and-run victim left in street; still searching for culprit

The dead body of a man found on Hanson Street in Fort Myers early Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Police say the man was 58-year-old Freddie Parks. An officer was driving down the road and saw the body of a middle-aged Black man around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, between Broadway Avenue and Calvin Boulevard. Parks’ death is believed to be the result of a hit-and-run, though the FMPD received no calls into their dispatch.

The crash would have taken place between 2:40 a.m. and 3:20 a.m., according to police. They are looking for the public’s assistance with any information related to the crash. Anyone with information, especially if you were driving in the area of Hanson Street between Calvin and Broadway early Tuesday morning, is urged to call the FMPD at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Traffic Homicide Investigator Aguilera is assigned to the case, and can be contacted at (239) 321-8238.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

