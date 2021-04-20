Commissioners approve new linear park, road resurfacing in Lehigh Acres

Lee County commissioners on Tuesday approved the development of a 6-mile-long linear park in Lehigh Acres. They also approved the resurfacing of some streets in the area.

The linear park will run along the northern side of Able Canal and will include a shared-use pathway with connections to Harns Marsh, Lehigh Acres Park/Barbara Farrell Park, Lehigh Elementary School and Lehigh Acres Trailhead Park.

The property is owned by the Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District and they will be involved in the design, permitting, construction and subsequent operation and maintenance of the park. The district will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of infrastructure not associated with the linear park project.

“The pathway has the potential to foster healthy recreational activities, as well as provide convenient and safe non-motorized access between numerous residential, commercial, recreational and civic destinations. This could reduce motor vehicle traffic in Lehigh Acres,” the county said in a press release.

Lee County is contributing $2 million to the project and Florida Department of Transportation is contributing $4.9 million.

A contract for design services for the linear park is expected to be brought before the board in June.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved a $1,374,000 contract to resurface selected Lehigh Acres roads as part of a $5 million commitment for this budget year.

The contract, with Community Asphalt Corp., is for resurfacing 59 neighborhood streets and includes resurfacing, excavation, installing 42 drainage culvert pipes, sodding and striping

Lee County Department of Transportation maintains about 1,500 miles of paved roads in Lehigh Acres.

Each year, certain roads in Lehigh Acres are ranked and selected for paving based on resident requests, road conditions and the number of residences on the road. Paving is paid through Growth Increment Funds, and this program is for neighborhood streets, not arterial or collector roads.

Commissioner Frank Mann, whose district includes Lehigh Acres, said the county’s $5 million-per-year commitment for the last four years is significant and has greatly improved Lehigh’s neighborhood streets.

Writer: WINK News

