Investigators search for dog’s abusers after being found with many deep cuts

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public to help find the owners of a dog who appeared to be neglected, abused and abandoned.

Friday, a pitbull mix was found by a local resident in the area of Pinehurst Avenue and Pembroke Street in Lehigh Acres.

Brandy Snyder had an unexpected four-legged visitor when she returned home from work to end last week.

“She came right up to you,” Snyder said. “She was licking you, wanting you to pet her. She would start rolling on her back and rolling around. She was very friendly.”

But Snyder saw right away the pit bull mix was hurt with deep cuts all around her body.

“I mean, at least a half an inch to an inch deep in her neck and in her back and then underneath her. It was a lot worse than what it was on the top,” Snyder said. “It was heartbreaking. It really was. My son was in tears. You know? How can somebody do this?”

Snyder gave the dog some water and called Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“For somebody to this to an animal and then just dump her out there, it’s just awful, and somebody needs to pay the price for that,” said Trish Routte, the public information officer for Crime Stoppers.

Neighbor Martha Wheeler agrees.

“It makes you sick,” Wheeler said. “It’s disgusting.”

The dog was taken to a local vet, who treated her for her injuries.

The dog was unchipped and has no tags, making it difficult to find her owner, Crime Stoppers said.

The dog has since been moved to Lee County Domestic Animal Services, where she is continuing to heal from her injuries.

“They have no decency for anybody, any animals, themselves,” Snyder said. “How would they feel if that had been done to them?”

Anyone with information on who her owners are is asked to call 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Melissa Montoya

