Town council decides Fort Myers Beach fireworks are back on for 2021

After a year without Fourth of July fireworks on Fort Myers Beach, the town council has decided they’ll be back. And, many visitors and residents alike are excited to see the sky lit up once again.

Tonya Jeffrey is visiting from Ohio. “Ya, those were pretty cool,” Jeffrey said.

Dyana Imhof is the manager at Mango Ritas on Fort Myers Beach. “It was definitely one of the days that you wanted to be here for,” Imhof said.

The pandemic forced the town to cancel the annual independence day celebration. Imhof missed them.

“Before the pandemic it was always a blast, everybody had a good time. The fireworks definitely helps bring everybody in,” she said.

COVID-19 hurt businesses along the beach badly. The fact that Fort Myers Beach Town Council gave them the go-ahead to bring the fireworks show back on July 4th is a sign of hope for them.

Roger Hernstadt is the Fort Myers Beach town manager. “It seems like it’s an opportunity to get things back to normal,” Hernstadt said.

Daniel Clarkston is the owner of Sundeck Inn on Fort Myers Beach. “I’m happy about that, I can’t lie,” Clarkston said.

He says having fireworks on the calendar is definitely a game-changer. So, he’s already receiving reservation requests.

“We believe we are going to have really strong summers from now on,” Clarkston said.

Imhof and Clarkston were both worried that the pandemic could permanently damage their businesses. Thankfully, they held on and now they’ve got a growing economy and fireworks to look forward to.

“Why not have fireworks? Fourth of July is probably the proudest day for Americans. I think it’s very important, especially after the pandemic, to bring that pride back, back to our local citizens and also visitors,” said Clarkston.

“Oh yes for sure. I couldn’t wait for this moment to happen,” Imhof said.

The Mayor of Fort Myers Beach, Ray Murphy, told WINK News that while he’s certain people will continue to get vaccinated between now and July 4th, he still wants to make sure people are wearing masks and social distance, if possible.

