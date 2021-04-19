Fort Myers man arrested after jumping off bridge into Orange River

A Fort Myers man was arrested after jumping off a bridge into the Orange River Monday night.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Palm Beach Boulevard just east of I-75 Monday night after a man jumped off a bridge into the Orange River, which lets out into the Caloosahatchee River. Deputy boats were seen in the water, and a helicopter surveyed the area from above. The search for the man caused a shutdown along Palm Beach Boulevard from Orange River Boulevard to Manatee Park area for roughly two hours.

David Christopher Libby, 42, of Winkler Avenue, was eventually located and arrested on charges of battery on an officer, resisting an officer and fleeing police.

Libby, who is accused of hitting a deputy with a trailer, is in a hospital room.

Deputies say Libby was driving with a stolen trailer when he was pulled over. Instead of sticking around, Libby took off, hitting the deputy. The deputy was not hurt.

Libby was found hiding in mangroves by authorities.

It was “a lot of commotion,” said James Dyer, who watched as Lee County deputies searched the area to find Libby.

Dyer’s lived on the Orange River for about 16 years and he said he has never seen anything like this.

“There had to be five or six boats,” Dyer said. “There had to be several blue lights on some of the boats.”

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the agency got a hit for a stolen trailer.

“The suspect pulls over, gets out,” Marceno said. “Our deputy is engaging him. Starts to do the interview at which is taking place. At which point our deputy realizes there’s going to be an arrest made. That person decides to push our deputy to the ground. Committed a battery on a law enforcement officer, gets in his vehicle and takes off.”

Libby jumped out of his truck and into the Orange River.

No small dive, but he survived.

It was “all hands on deck,” Marceno said.

A good Samaritan offered deputies his boat to find Libby.

The urgent search paid off.

“Last night was pretty exciting,” Dyer said.

Gary Mankiewicz boats up and down the Orange River and was not surprised to see the effort made by law enforcement to capture Libby.

“It’s becoming so common and nasty to run away from the police instead of giving up peacefully,” Mankiewicz said. “It seems to be a common trait that’s going downhill in society that people can get away with that.”

Libby was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, resisting arrest and trying to get away from police.

Libby remains in the hospital but is expected to have his first appearance on Wednesday.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Nicole Gabe

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know