St. Matthew’s House food distribution schedule, week of April 19

St. Matthew’s House, in partnership with the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold eight food distributions this week in Collier and Lee counties.

Monday, April 19

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: St. Elizabeth Church, 5225 28th Ave. SW, Naples, FL 34116

10:30 a.m. – noon: Naples Alliance Church, 2504 Estey Ave., Naples, FL 34104

Tuesday, April 20

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Fairway Bible Church, 3855 The Lords Way, Naples, FL 34114

Wednesday, April 21

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Immokalee Friendship House, 602 W. Main St., Immokalee, FL 34142

Thursday, April 22

10 a.m. – noon: Center Point Community Church, 6590 Golden Gate Pkwy. Naples, FL 34105

10 a.m. – noon: Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, 4400 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34112

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: First Haitian Baptist Church, 14600 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34114

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Mount Olive AME Church, 2754 Orange St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

