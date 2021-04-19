CORONAVIRUS

St. Matthew's House food distribution schedule, week of April 19

Published: April 19, 2021
Updated: April 19, 2021 2:59 PM EDT

St. Matthew’s House, in partnership with the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold eight food distributions this week in Collier and Lee counties.

Monday, April 19
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: St. Elizabeth Church, 5225 28th Ave. SW, Naples, FL 34116
10:30 a.m. – noon: Naples Alliance Church, 2504 Estey Ave., Naples, FL 34104

Tuesday, April 20
1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Fairway Bible Church, 3855 The Lords Way, Naples, FL 34114

Wednesday, April 21
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Immokalee Friendship House, 602 W. Main St., Immokalee, FL 34142

Thursday, April 22
10 a.m. – noon: Center Point Community Church, 6590 Golden Gate Pkwy. Naples, FL 34105
10 a.m. – noon: Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, 4400 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34112
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: First Haitian Baptist Church, 14600 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL 34114
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Mount Olive AME Church, 2754 Orange St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

