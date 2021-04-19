CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Credit: WINK News.
WINK NEWS

Select Publix locations to offer vehicle tag self-service registration kiosk

Published: April 19, 2021 5:10 PM EDT
Updated: April 19, 2021 5:11 PM EDT

Citizens renewing vehicle tags in Florida have yet another option to expedite the process.

Brand-new kiosks at participating Publix locations will allow customers to pay by credit card and renew their vehicle registration in under two minutes.

The kiosks can be used to renew personal automobiles, pickup trucks, motorcycles, utility trailers and camper trailers.

Customers are guided through the kiosk process by voice prompts available in English or Spanish. There is a nominal 2.3% credit or debit card transaction fee included in the transaction total.

MORE: Find a Publix kiosk

Report details were gathered by CW44 Tampa Bay via CBS Tampa Bay

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media