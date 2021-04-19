Select Publix locations to offer vehicle tag self-service registration kiosk

Citizens renewing vehicle tags in Florida have yet another option to expedite the process.

Brand-new kiosks at participating Publix locations will allow customers to pay by credit card and renew their vehicle registration in under two minutes.

The kiosks can be used to renew personal automobiles, pickup trucks, motorcycles, utility trailers and camper trailers.

Customers are guided through the kiosk process by voice prompts available in English or Spanish. There is a nominal 2.3% credit or debit card transaction fee included in the transaction total.

Report details were gathered by CW44 Tampa Bay via CBS Tampa Bay.

Writer: WINK News

