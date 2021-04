Researchers test antiviral drug as treatment for severe COVID-19 symptoms

Researchers are testing a medication as a possibility to avoid serious symptoms that can develop from the coronavirus.

Researchers at University Hospital in Cleveland are studying an antiviral drug called Upamostat. They want to know if taking one pill a day, right away, will help.

Reporter: Veronica Marshall



