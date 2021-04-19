Naples PD searches for woman accused of ‘witchcraft’ fraud

The Naples Police Department is searching for a woman involved in a fraud investigation who was said to be offering spiritual/witchcraft services.

Police say, at this time, 10 victims have come forward and have lost a combined total of about $100,000. Investigators said one victim brought the woman more than $29,000 in cash.

Officers found ads in free Hispanic newspapers, heard them on local Hispanic radio stations and saw flyers posted in laundromats and stores in the East Naples and Golden Gate areas. The newspaper and radio ads were published in December of 2020. The flyers were posted between January and March of this year.

“Well, I’m shocked,” Sandra Reyes said. “I never thought that, you know, someone would be operating something like that.”

Investigators say she’d first offer tarot card readings and other spiritual services. Then, she asked victims to bring her as much cash as possible. She’d claim she saw “darkness” in the money and would take it to her “temple” in Fort Myers to clean it, but she never returned it to those seeking her help.

“I see something like that. Nobody likes that,” Marcello Curreri said. “Take advantage of innocent people, people that maybe have no money. They take advantage. It’s not right.”

Rich Kolko, WINK News Safety & Security Specialist, says she won’t be able to hide for long.

“She didn’t just do this one time and then disappear,” Kolko. “She has set up shop somewhere else, and that tip is going to come into law enforcement that this person is doing the same scam maybe just a few miles away.”

Naples police hope someone will recognize police sketches of her.

The victims are describing this woman as possibly Hispanic or Eastern European, speaking Spanish but with an unknown accent or dialect. She is 5’2″ tall, with blond hair and dark roots and medium brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can call Naples Police at 239-213-4844.

