Money Monday: Government debt

With government debt at an all-time high, many wonder if they should be concerned about the U.S. deficit. To provide us with insight about the deficit is Stefan Contorno, Senior Vice President and Partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS, Bonita Springs.

Reporter: Sabrina Katz

Producer: Jasmine Jackson Writer: Joey Pellegrino

