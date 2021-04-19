Lee County Schools in desperate need of new teachers

The Lee County School District has a lot of work before the start of school this fall. A new superintendent needs to be found, now that Dr. Greg Adkins announced he’s stepping down in June, and Lee County schools are also in desperate need of teachers, which is why virtual interviews will be conducted next week.

Lee County is the ninth-largest school district in the state of Florida, and it continues to grow. With more than 95,000 students, the demand for teachers is high. The District is hoping to fill positions during a virtual hiring event.

The Teachers Association of Lee County says it would be in trouble without these hiring events. The goal of each new school year is to start off with a certified teacher in each classroom. Association president Kevin Daly says he could see even more people being hired this year because of the pandemic.

“I know, in the past two or three years, it’s been two [hundred] or 300 that need to be hired,” Daly said. “That’s indicative of growth, people deciding to leave the profession… this year, with a pandemic, I think we have seen more people kind of go out on leave and more people retire than we have in the past during the year.”

The teacher shortage is nothing new, and there are several factors to it: Little pay, treatment and benefits are some good reasons.

“I think sometimes people see the way teachers are treated and being treated by the public, lately, and the salaries and benefits and things like that, and they just aren’t interested, when it would really be in their heart,” Daly said.

The pre-scheduled virtual interviews will be held daily from April 26 to 30. Qualified candidates are invited to apply online for the position titled “Pool – Talent Connection Event” (Job ID 20210305) by Monday.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know