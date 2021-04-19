Lee County deputies investigating death near Fort Myers Waste Pro

Deputies are conducting a death investigation near the Fort Myers Waste Pro location at 13110 Rickenbacker Parkway, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

An employee directing traffic says one Waste Pro employee saw a body on the side of the road when he got to work Monday morning around 3 a.m.

The LCSO says the death under investigation is not considered suspicion at this time. A Waste Pro employee says that garbage pickup will be delayed by an unspecified amount of time, due to the delay in other employees being able to enter the workplace while the crime scene was being set up.

The scene was cleared just before 8 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated later.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

