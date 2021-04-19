Home surveillance shows unknown suspect run from truck fire at Lehigh Acres home

A neighbor ran to rescue a home after a vehicle was set on fire.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire after responding to pickup truck on fire at a home in Lehigh Acres.

The victim’s home surveillance shows an unknown suspect run away from the truck as it bursts into flames.

The homeowner says a nearby neighbor ran to her home to put the fire out. She told us he is new to the neighborhood and was at the right place at the right time. She says she’s happy to know someone as selfless as him is living in her neighborhood.

We did not share the name of the victim on air or online for her protection. She told us she has no reason to believe anyone she personally knows would do this to her property.

Thankfully, her neighbor ran to the scene and was able to put the fire put before first responders arrived. He ran toward the flames and used a fire extinguisher to stop them from spreading.

Josh Otey, who has only lived in the neighborhood a year, says he’s no hero

“I mean, anyone driving by who would’ve seen that, I would’ve hoped would put it out,” Otey said. “It’s more or less the more neighborly thing to do rather than hero.”

But his neighbors think so regardless.

Those in the neighborhood worry the person who set the fire could return. The state fire marshal says preliminary findings show the fire is suspicious.

Reporter: Taylor Wirtz

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

