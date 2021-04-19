Few strong-to-severe storms possible across SW Florida Monday

Scattered rain and storms will grow and expand across Southwest Florida as we approach the early-to-mid afternoon.

Pockets of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder will be a possibility from now through 8 p.m. as a front slowly moves south.

Some of these storms could become strong-to-severe. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk (1/5) today.

Our primary impacts will be damaging wind gusts, small-to-medium sized hail, and frequent lightning. The threat of localized flooding is low today, and the tornado threat is low as well but not zero.

Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as a front parks itself over Southwest Florida.

How much rain could we see? 1″ – 3″ is doable from Monday morning through Wednesday evening. This brings much needed relief to a local drought!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know