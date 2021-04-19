Deputies: North Fort Myers woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop

A North Fort Myers woman was arrested late Sunday after deputies said she fled a traffic stop.

A deputy attempted to pull over a white Nissan Altima that was reported stolen April 2.

The driver, later identified as Brittany Gaskins, 27, ignored the lights and sirens and sped away from the deputy. A nearby detective spotted the Nissan and attempted a second traffic stop, but Gaskins again did not comply and abandoned the car in a grassy field before taking off on foot.

A K-9 unit and aviation deputies responded to begin searching for Gaskins, who was found in the 7900 block of Grady Drive. Deputies found her hiding in a resident’s vehicle and took her into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said that when deputies located and searched the stolen Nissan, they found methamphetamine and heroin, along with other narcotic paraphernalia.

Gaskins was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license suspended or revoked. She remains in the Lee County jail.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know