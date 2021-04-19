CORONAVIRUS

A shirtless man wanted as a burglary suspect in Fort Myers Beach. Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers
FORT MYERS BEACH

Crime Stoppers seeking shirtless burglar in Fort Myers Beach

Published: April 19, 2021 12:59 PM EDT
Updated: April 19, 2021 2:09 PM EDT

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information on a shirtless burglar who it says forcibly entered a residence on Buttonwood Drive on Fort Myers Beach.

The man broke through the front door and stole a large amount of jewelry and an unknown make/model shotgun (possibly camouflaged), according to deputies.

If you can identify the suspect from the two pictures provided, or have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip via 1-800-780-8477, the P3 Tips mobile app or its website.

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
