Truck strikes, kills 3-year-old boy walking along Florida pier

A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking across a Florida pier, authorities said Sunday.

The boy was behind a parked car on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Fishing Pier, and started walking toward his family across the northbound lanes of the pier on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the boy walked into the path of a truck driven by a 19-year-old. The driver tried to stop but ran over the child with his right front and rear tires, the Highway Patrol said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the names of the child or the driver, but the driver has not been charged.

The pier has two sides — one for fishing and the other where cars park. There are travel lanes in between.

Author: The Associated Press Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know