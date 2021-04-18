Thousands flock to South Beach to take advantage that countywide curfew has been lifted

Thousands have flocked to South Beach to take advantage of the first weekend with no curfew since the pandemic started.

Many tourists are celebrating the move.

“I ain’t fly here from Wisconsin to be in a room by 10. That doesn’t even make sense,” said Antwane William. “Miami is nice hot warm beautiful place.”

And he’s not alone.

“This our first night going out, so we’re about to go back and get ready and we’re planning on staying out as late as we can,” Jayla Maxwell said.

Earlier this month, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the countywide curfew would be lifted now that more than 72% of residents over 65 have been vaccinated and COVID infection rates continue to decline locally.

It’s welcome news to Maxwell and her friends.

“It’s my friend’s 22nd birthday so when we heard about the curfew we were really disappointed. But now that we’re here we’re excited and ready to party,” she said.

Author: Bobeth Yates / CBSMiami

