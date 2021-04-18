Cape Coral creates temporary trash drop-off sites to stop growing piles

Many people in Cape Coral are sick and tired of trash piling up in their neighborhoods. You’ve been sending WINK News pictures and videos of the piles of stuff you hoped to never see again.

Now, the City of Cape Coral is teaming up with Waste Pro to offer you central drop-off locations for your trash.

Carmen Sprague lives in Northwest Cape Coral. “Yeah trash is a huge problem out there,” Sprague said. “We hadn’t really started having problems until about the last six months.”

She’s not the only person noticing the lack of pick-ups. David Ownes lives in south Cape and sees the issues too.

“I’ve noticed that sometimes things are a day off, maybe trash one day, maybe recyclables not that day, and then they get them the next day. I’ve noticed that for actually about the last year,” Owens said.

Now, the city is trying to do something to help. They’ve created trash drop-off sites.

From Tuesday to Friday, you can bring your garbage to Cultural Park Theatre between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. On Saturday, you can bring it by from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“I understand it, people are getting so tired of it that you know they feel that they need to start picking up themselves, I understand that wholeheartedly and if that’s what they want to do, that’s great,” Sprague said.

“Yeah I mean I think that’s a good thing, as long as there, I’m assuming it’s going to be properly handled,” said Owens.

Sprague says that this is a good idea on paper but worries if it’ll translate into reality.

“Some people can’t because they’re talking about beds and mattresses and furniture that got thrown out I may be a renter before you and you don’t wanna pick up their stuff because it’s getting really ridiculous at this point,” said Sprague.

The city did not specify how long the trash drop-off site will be there. They hope this will give Waste Pro the opportunity to catch up on their routes.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Drew Hill

