Alva restaurant steps up to help woman’s family after serious crash

A woman’s co-workers are rallying around her and her family to make sure they all have everything they need after surviving a car crash.

31 Produce in Alva is raising money to help its co-worker, her husband and their five daughters replace the SUV that was destroyed. They are also bringing the family food, diapers and anything else they need.

Last Thursday started off as a fun day at the fair for Altira Spannuth and her family, but their ride home turned dangerous.

“We just tried to avoid someone who had stuff hanging out of their tailgate that was stopped,” said Spannuth, a waitress at 31 Produce. “And when we tried to avoid the truck … we ended up crossing the median, and we rolled, and some time after we rolled, another black car hit us, and the officer said they pushed us 40 feet.”

Her family’s SUV is totaled, but all seven of them survived. They have broken bones, stitches and bruising, but they are out of the hospital.

“We are all finally home,” Spannuth said. “By the grace of God, we all slept under the same roof again last night.”

As she works on recovering with her family at home, Spannuth’s second family at 31 Produce is planning a raffle and collecting donations to replace the family vehicle and all of her wages while she is out.

“Anything to help them get by right now,” said Paige Greenwell, the manager of 31 Produce. “This will take a pretty big toll on the family, so we want to help as much as we can.”

The donation jar for Allie Spannuth and her family will be at the front counter at 31 Produce Tuesday through Sunday. They are also collecting raffle items for their Easter egg hunt March 28. All of the proceeds from that raffle will also go to Allie and her family.

While Allie and her family count their blessings, her team members at 31 Produce are one of them.

“It’s just kind of who all of them are though and how they try and help anybody they can,” Spannuth said. “They are all angels.”

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

