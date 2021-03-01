A father believes his son’s wheelchair contributed to his death in a crash

21-year-old Emanuel Sandefur was tragically taken in a crash on Friday in Hendry County.

Sandefur was on track to graduate from college, despite living with Cerebral Palsy.

His dad believes that his wheelchair contributed to his death.

When a car crash proves to be deadly, their loved ones’ words are often hard to hear.

“Knowing that he’s not gonna be there…and I know it’s not gonna hit me harder until I put him in the ground,” said John, Emanuel’s father.

Emanuel died in a crash on State Road 29 on Friday. Crash investigators say a van was turning onto the road turned into another van, right where Emanuel was sitting.

“Knowing that when I wake up, not having him there,” John said.

John’s son had cerebral palsy. He strapped his son’s wheelchair to a pole, which he’s turned into a makeshift memorial.

That’s tough for him. “Every time that I see that, I want to see him there I don’t want to see the wheelchair I want to see my son there,” said John.

The wheelchair is also a reminder of the what-ifs and could-have-beens for John. Sandefur said that Emanuel applied for a new wheelchair through Medicaid but it was denied.

The wheelchair he had didn’t allow Emanuel to sit safely in the back of the van. So, he sat in the passenger seat, the seat where he died.

“If he would’ve been bound in his wheelchair, he’d be living to this day I feel,” said John.

The chair also serves as a reminder, a tribute to Emanuel’s legacy of love, perseverance and positivity.

“We’re used to seeing him roll out every morning and say ‘hi have a good day at school’ we’re all gonna miss him,” said his neighbor, Keith Billings.

John Sandefur said he hopes his son’s story reminds parents and children alike that no day is guaranteed. Every moment between parent and child is precious and to be grateful for each one.

Sandefur also said that Emanuel never gave up on himself despite his challenges. Emanuel was working his way through technical school and wanted to become a movie producer.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Drew Hill

