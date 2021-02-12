Authorities searching for driver who struck two teens and fled

Charlotte County deputies are looking for a driver who struck two teens who were on their bike on Thursday.

The teens were riding along US-41 in Port Charlotte near Harbor Boulevard when they were hit.

Two teens were taken to the hospital, but they are now back home recovering.

The teen said they were riding on an access road about to merge onto US-41 when a car slammed into them from behind causing one of the teens to go airborne and smash into the windshield.

Their bike was crushed, smashed and dented.

“They’re looking straight-ahead,” said Henry Latsetter, of Port Charlotte. “They don’t look side to side. They don’t know what’s there.”

Latsetter lives a few blocks from where the hit-and-run occurred. He said people speed on the access road all of the time.

The speed limit is 30 mph and there’s a stop sign before drivers can merge onto Tamiami Trail.

Crash investigators don’t think the driver will get far. There are several nearby businesses with surveillance cameras.

“Everyone has a cell phone camera, surveillance videos, businesses, you as a hit-and-run driver have to look over your shoulder now,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno.

The teens’ families are eager to find the person responsible while the teens recover.

“I know, they are babies,” Latsetter said. “Trying to take care of them and people don’t care.”

The teenagers believe the car that hit them is a gold SUV with a cracked windshield and a damaged front bumper.

Anyone with information should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Reporter: Erika Jackson



