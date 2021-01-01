NCH, Lee Health help deliver first babies at its hospital systems in 2021

The year 2020 was tough for everyone, but the new year was already starting off better than the last for some Southwest Florida families Friday.

We spoke to parents among the of the first to have their babies born at two hospital systems in Southwest Florida in 2021, and learned how it’s bringing light to the new year.

While many rang in the new year at parties, two families did it at the hospital.

The families of babies Ozara and Adalynn saw their bundles of joy make their grand entrances among the first babies at NCH Healthcare System and Lee Health respectively.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to actually see her in front of my face, you know, like she’s here,” mom Sandy Laurent said.

“It was definitely surreal,” new mom Harmony Duncan said. “I never thought I could love someone or something so much until she was there.”

Harmony Duncan and David Torres are new to parenthood.

“Exactly a year ago today around the same time she was born, he asked me to marry him,” Duncan said.

This is Laurent and her husband’s sixth child. Both told us bringing a baby into the world is scary enough already, but especially during a pandemic.

“You know, stress because you’re trying to get yourself safe from all the things that are going on you know,” Laurent said. “You don’t wanna get sick, and you’re probably thinking like, ‘OK, if I get coronavirus, what’s going to happen to me and the baby?”

“It’s definitely hard, especially with family,” Duncan said. “Because everybody wants to see her and meet her, but it makes it so much harder during a pandemic because you don’t know, you know? You don’t wanna expose her to anything that could be harmful to her.”

All these families are focusing on is keeping their baby girls safe.

“I hope she stays healthy,” Torres said.

“I’m going to definitely tell her like, ‘You are a miracle baby,’” Laurent said.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

