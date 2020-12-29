Charlotte County SRO disciplined for attempting to search for porn on school computer, CCSO says

A Charlotte County deputy working at Vineland Elementary School was disciplined for searching for porn on a school computer, according to an internal affairs investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

David Imbruno, who has worked for the agency for six years, three of them as a school resource officer, received a 48-hour unpaid suspension after the investigation found he behaved in a way that was unbecoming to the law enforcement agency.

Imbruno will also be on six-month probation and will be removed from the school resource officer unit, but can reapply after a year.

A routine audit in November of internet usage for Charlotte County Public Schools flagged more than 100 pages of blocked content coming from Imbruno’s login credentials, according to the internal affairs investigation.

Further investigation found the searches were coming from Imbruno’s desktop computer in his office at the school.

Imbruno admitted to investigators that he used the computer for personal searches, including where to go on vacation, discounts, supplements and gym workouts.

When confronted with the pornographic search history, Imbruno also admitted he used the computer in the cases. He said he did it only when he was alone in his office and described it as “just being stupid,” according to the report.

He said any inappropriate images were blocked on the computer. Imbruno called his behavior a “lapse in judgment.”

“DFC Imbruno said he tries to go above and beyond for the good of the community and loves being an SRO,” the investigation report states, adding that “he realizes his actions were a disservice to the community and his school.”

Writer: Melissa Montoya

