Man dies while attempting to burglarize home in Lehigh Acres, LCSO says

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old man they say died while attempting to burglarize a home in Lehigh Acres on Saturday.

Jonathan Hernandez was found pinned by a window and suspended in the air at a home near 46 Street Southwest and Nora Avenue South, according to Lt. Russell Park, a public information officer with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“While Hernandez was trying to work his way through the window, it unexpectedly closed on top of him, pinning him and keeping him suspended in air,” Park said. “When deputies arrived they found Hernandez deceased.”

Park said Hernandez was “no stranger to law enforcement.” In 2018, court records show Hernandez plead guilty to grand theft, a third-degree felony.

LCSO’s Major Crimes detectives are investigating Hernandez’s death, Park said.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

