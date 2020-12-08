Father faces manslaughter, neglect charges after 1-year-old son drowns

A Charlotte County man is facing charges after his 1-year-old son drowned in the family’s pool in October.

Deputies on Oct. 3 arrived at the home in Deep Creek to find a boy unresponsive after falling into the family pool. They attempted to save the child who was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While at the home, deputies say they noticed an overwhelming smell of marijuana.

CCSO said the child’s mother went to work and the father, Shahzad Nazir Sayed Sr., 26, knowingly went to sleep, leaving the two kids unattended. One of the children was able to open a door to the home and access the pool, where there were no pool safety devices.

Deputies obtained a video they say shows Sayed conducting drug transactions in front of the children.

Sayed was taken into custody Tuesday on the following charges:

Aggravated manslaughter of a child;

Child neglect (2 counts);

Possession of a place with knowledge of manufacture of a controlled substance, minor present or residing therein;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of cannabis over 20 grams; and

Possession of paraphernalia.

