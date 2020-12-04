Cape Coral Police arrest father in canal crash that killed 2 sons

Cape Coral Police Department held a press conference Friday announcing the arrest of a man in a deadly canal crash that killed his two young boys.

Following investigation, Cape Coral police arrested Kenneth Wayne Lawson on two counts of DUI manslaughter after a car crashed into a Cape Coral canal and killed his two sons, 10-year-old John Wayne and 7-year-old Titus.

Lawson faces separate charges in Lee County related to property damage at a woman’s home. He is also wanted on charges in Michigan. CCPD confirmed Lawson will be prosecuted in Florida before he would see extradition to Michigan for charges there. However, Florida would have to pay to extradite him, since investigators there won’t.

“The prosecutor and the police have made the decision that, if he is caught out of state, they are not going to extradite him,” Swartz explained to WINK News previously. “Police officers have to come down here and transport the defendant up there, and it’s all a very expensive proposition.”

A family member told us they are happy justice will be served for the two boys.

CCPD Chief Anthony Sizemore says the officers, and the good Samaritan felt the same way the community did.

“Especially for our investigators and our team I mean where mothers and fathers and have children as well and firefighters who assisted in the good Samaritan it is a tragedy upon tragedy,” said Sizemore.

Officers are also looking for Julia Drudy, who was also involved in the crash, and are asking for anyone with information to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers website.

You can watch in the stream below or follow this link:

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know