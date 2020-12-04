CORONAVIRUS

1964 Rolls Royce once owned by Sir Elton John catches fire on Bayshore Road in N. Fort Myers

Published: December 4, 2020 10:32 AM EST
Updated: December 4, 2020 11:00 AM EST

An antique 1964 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III Saloon once owned by Sir Elton John caught fire on Bayshore Road at the I-75 overpass Friday morning.

According to Bayshore Fire Rescue: “Quick thinking by our business partners Paintings and Coatings kept the fire in check by using a garden hose until we arrived.”

After the fire, Bayshore Fire said they found out the car owned by a Johnny Long of Bonita Springs was once owned by Sir Elton John.

“Well….no wonder it caught fire – it is still hot stuff!” the fire department posted on Facebook, with a sense of humor.

There were no injuries.

