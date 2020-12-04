1964 Rolls Royce once owned by Sir Elton John catches fire on Bayshore Road in N. Fort Myers

An antique 1964 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III Saloon once owned by Sir Elton John caught fire on Bayshore Road at the I-75 overpass Friday morning.

According to Bayshore Fire Rescue: “Quick thinking by our business partners Paintings and Coatings kept the fire in check by using a garden hose until we arrived.”

After the fire, Bayshore Fire said they found out the car owned by a Johnny Long of Bonita Springs was once owned by Sir Elton John.

“Well….no wonder it caught fire – it is still hot stuff!” the fire department posted on Facebook, with a sense of humor.

There were no injuries.

Reporter: WINK News



