Family devastated after 2 boys die when car crashes into Cape Coral canal

The lives of a seven and 10-year-old cut were short after the driver of the car they were in crashed into a canal Wednesday night.

Both adults that were in the car have been discharged from the hospital, but the seven and 10-year-old brothers that were in the back seat have died.

Courtney and Devin Getty, the boys’ aunt and uncle, said they just spent time with the boys during the summer. So for them to be gone is surreal. “It’s a lot of emptiness,” Courtney said. For Devin, it, “Doesn’t feel real.”

The Gettys said the boys always had smiles on their faces. Even if things weren’t always great in their lives, they found a way to cheer everyone else up.

The aunt and uncle say it wasn’t just an accident. “It wasn’t just an accident. It was a choice,” Courtney said.

WINK News doesn’t know if the boys’ father, Kenneth Lawson, was the person driving or the passenger.

The crash happened near NE 31st Street and NE 5th Place in Cape Coral.

Police say alcohol or drugs were involved in this accident, but as of Friday, no charges have been filed.

“I’ve struggled with some anger issues over my life, but this definitely puts a hatred in my heart for their father,” said Devin.

The children were trapped in the car after it crashed into a canal. A Good Samaritan jumped in to try and save the boys. He also said he saw the boys’ father and a woman sitting on the bank while the kids were still inside the car.

“I’m sorry, but as any parent, me as an uncle, I would try to save their lives over my own,” Devin said. “I wouldn’t even care if it might be too far gone for them. It’s not something you do.”

They say John and Titus always kept a smile on their faces. “They brought the light to the room and they were so sweet and always gave big hugs when they seen you,” said Courtney.

As they struggle with the loss of their nephews, they hope justice will be served. “It’s not just a one day and done and we can slowly heal together. It’s a long process that’s going to keep getting brought up,” Courtney said.

So far, no charges have been filed. Both Devin and Courtney give thanks to the Good Samaritan who tried to save the kids. They don’t want him to carry any guilt from the loss of these two young lives.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know