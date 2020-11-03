Man arrested on drive-by shooting charges also fired at another car with child inside

A man arrested for a shooting in Collier County is now accused of a second drive-by shooting on the same day in Lee County.

On Sunday, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on US-41 at Sanibel Road in Estero.

The victim was driving with his wife and a 5-year-old child from dinner when they say a suspect in a silver car shot at his vehicle.

According to the victim, the suspect drove behind him at a traffic light and honked his horn several times. The victim changed lanes to let the suspect pass. As the suspect’s car passed, the suspect pointed a gun from his window and fired a single round before speeding off.

“I’m relieved that this family was not injured,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Our residents and visitors deserve to feel safe when driving on our roadways.”

LCSO said they used analytical research from the Real-Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) and patrol-led intelligence to track down the vehicle and possible suspect, Jonathan Blank, 25.

Also, on Sunday in Collier County, two drivers told a road patrol deputy from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office that a person had fired a gun at their cars on Vanderbilt Beach Road.

The driver of a red Chevy Camaro and the driver of a yellow Chevy Malibu both called 911 within minutes of each other to say that the driver of a silver Hyundai Genesis had shot at their cars unprovoked while each had been driving eastbound on Vanderbilt toward Collier Road.

Blank was stopped and detained at the Circle K gas station 4025 Pine Ridge Road. The Malibu and Camaro both had bullet holes, and Blank’s Genesis contained two spent shell casings and one bullet in his glovebox.

According to a CCSO deputy, Blank made delusional statements during his interview, claiming he was being pursued by flashing lights, that he had practiced magic and seen Satan.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives coordinated investigative efforts with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Blank was arrested and transported to the Naples Jail Center on charges of shooting a missile into a vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

